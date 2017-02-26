Tulips bloom early in Texas, but cold winter may delay Skagit County flowers

PILOT POINT, Texas — It’s a little early for the tulips to bloom here in Western Washington, but Texas is already seeing the flowers pop to life.

The tulips in Pilot Point are blooming earlier than usual. One tulip grower says, their four-acre plot has already seen about 200,000 tulips flower. That is almost a third of their entire annual crop.

Owners say they have never seen them come in to bloom quite this early.

Meanwhile…

The tulip season here is at least a month away.

The very first event of this year’s Tulip Festival will be the Tulip Days Basketball Tournament on March 24. For a complete list of events, click here.

Tulip growers say the extra rains and colder temperatures this winter is delaying the crop and it could be bumped back into April this year.

The final big day of the festival is scheduled for April 13.

But in case you need your flower fix now, check out some photos from last year’s festival: