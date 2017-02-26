Stars arrive for 89th Academy Awards; politically charged show expected

LOS ANGELES — Celebrities have begun arriving on the red carpet in Hollywood ahead of the 89th Academy Awards.

Hundreds of people sitting in the fan bleachers shouted excitedly when actor Jerry O’Connell walked by. Broadway star Cynthia Erivo is also among the first arrivals, her shock of white hair a beacon in the crowd.

The weather is slightly chilly and there’s the possibility of sprinkles from gray clouds overhead.

The show is shaping up to be one of the most turbulent and politically charged ceremonies in recent memory.

The three-hour-plus telecast is expected to resemble a glitzy protest against President Donald Trump. Protests, rallies and boycotts have been swirling around the Oscars this year.

As for the awards themselves, the celebrated musical “La La Land” comes in with a record-tying 14 nominations.