South America sees rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse

People in the Southern Hemisphere gathered to watch a rare solar eclipse Sunday called the "ring of fire." According to NASA, it's the first solar eclipse of 2017.

The annular eclipse was visible in parts of the southern hemisphere including Chile, Argentina, and Angola.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, an annular eclipse happens when the moon is too far from the Earth to cover the sun entirely, leaving the sun's edges exposed and giving it the "ring of fire" effect.

On August 21, a total solar eclipse is expected to cross the United States as the first in the contiguous U.S. in 40 years.