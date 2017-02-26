× Pedestrian killed in Vancouver hit-and-run crash

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says a 44-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Authorities say police responded at about 11:35 p.m. Saturday in Vancouver and found the man dead near a shopping cart.

Police say the man is a transient but haven’t released his name.

Police say the victim was wearing dark clothing. Witnesses report the man was walking east in the inside eastbound lane pushing the shopping car when he was struck by a vehicle that fled eastbound at a high rate of speed.

Evidence at the scene indicates the vehicle that struck the man is a Nissan, police say, possibly a Pathfinder, from the 1990s.

Law enforcement officers are continuing to investigate.