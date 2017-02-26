× Dozens of dead crows found in Idaho may have been poisoned

NAMPA, Idaho — Authorities say about 50 crows were found dead in the southwest Idaho city of Nampa last month and some of them may have been poisoned.

KTVB-TV reported Friday that several of the dead birds found on Jan. 19 were turned over to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for examination. They tested positive for a common ingredient found in rat poison.

The substance is an anticoagulant and causes massive internal bleeding and death for animals that ingest it.

Police are urging residents to use caution when handling dead animals and to contact Fish and Game if they come across a large number of dead birds.