Classic Nokia phone slated for reboot, complete with 22 hours of battery life

The Nokia 3310 had it all. Games. T9. A battery that lasted for days.

It’s no surprise it was one of the top selling cell phones of all time.

Now, it’s coming back.

As one of the most iconic phones in tech history #Nokia3310 makes a comeback let’s look at why the phone achieved a cult status! #3310 pic.twitter.com/PPxM9ubBam — HISTORY TV18 (@HISTORYTV18) February 26, 2017

The phone that came out in 2000 is slated for a reboot. With some upgraded features, of course.

The rebooted 3310 was announced at the Mobile World Conference in Barcelona. It’s expected to cost $50, and will be available sometime between April and June, according to Tech Radar.

The new phone will be in a traditional “candy bar” style with T9 texting and the classic game “Snake.” It will be available for purchase in blue and silver, as well as yellow and red.

Users will take a bit of a tech hit. The phone’s camera is only 2 megapixels, and the screen is low res.

Still… Snake!