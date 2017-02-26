Car hits pedestrian on northbound I-5 in Seattle
SEATTLE — Emergency crews responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash Sunday night on northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle.
The crash happened about 8:15 p.m. on northbound I-5 near 130th street, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said.
Johnson said the pedestrian involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, and was conscious and talking when WSP arrived.
Details such as what led to the crash or why a pedestrian was on the interstate were not immediately available.
The roadway cleared about 8:40 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.