× Car hits pedestrian on northbound I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — Emergency crews responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash Sunday night on northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle.

The crash happened about 8:15 p.m. on northbound I-5 near 130th street, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said.

Johnson said the pedestrian involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, and was conscious and talking when WSP arrived.

CAR v. PED ! NB I-5 at 130th. Minor injury. Roadway will open in approximately 10 minutes. #UseCaution. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 27, 2017

Details such as what led to the crash or why a pedestrian was on the interstate were not immediately available.

The roadway cleared about 8:40 p.m.

UPDATE ! Roadway clear NB 5 at 130th. #DriveSafe — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 27, 2017

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.