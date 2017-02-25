Truck rams crowd during Mardi Gras parade; 21 injured

NEW ORLEANS, La. — One man is in custody after an accident at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans injured at least 21 people, five seriously, officials said.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said it appeared the suspect, who was driving a pickup truck that hit two cars before running into the crowd, was likely highly intoxicated.

Harrison said, “It appears to be a drunk driver,” and added there were no preliminary indications that it was a terrorism-related incident.

None of the injuries was life-threatening, officials said and there were no known fatalities.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Orleans and Carrollton Avenues where the Krewe of Endymion parade was underway

Video from CNN affiliate WDSU showed a gray pickup truck that had run into a dump truck near the intersection.

Witnesses told the station that the pickup came down one of the streets and struck several cars before hitting people in the crowd watching the parade.

"I saw the gray truck flying down Carrollton Avenue," a female witness told WDSU. "He sped up and he lost control and you could see was getting ready to turn and I knew he was going to run into all those people."

