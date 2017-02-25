× Puget Sound snow likely Sunday morning, 500 feet and above

SEATTLE — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday, as a system moving into the region will likely bring snow to the higher hills and rain for much of the lowland areas around the Puget Sound.

Q13 News Meteorologist Tim Joyce says “Sunday’s precipitation looks to start as snow for areas away from Puget Sound and above 500 feet in elevation. Most places at sea level will see a rain/snow mix or a dusting.”

Do you know the elevation at your house? This website can help.

Rain and snow showers are expected to pick up late Saturday night, peaking in both coverage and intensity about sunrise on Sunday morning.

The higher hills and areas from Olympia south to Portland could see 1-3 inches from late Saturday and into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Locally heavier accumulations are possible in the Everett area and in East Puget Sound lowland communities such as Enumclaw and Eatonville.

Q13 News Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says, “Seattle temperatures will put up a good fight against snow, this won’t be light powder, more like chunky rain.”

Joyce says Sunday’s temperatures will get above freezing by the afternoon so snowfall will mainly be in the morning hours and will melt quickly.

Most of Western Washington will see high temperatures in the upper 30s, if you’re lucky on Sunday you’ll get to 40 degrees.

Sunday morning looks like more snow. Coldest Winter in 32 years GO AWAY. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/Xj3IoP4ePj — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) February 24, 2017

Monday morning also has a slight snow chance. It’s part of a chilly and showery pattern that the region will be in for this coming week.

Joyce says, “the wettest days right now look like Tuesday and late Thursday into Friday. All of that lowland rain will equal a lot of mountain snow.”