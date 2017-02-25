Officer Mike McClaughry opens up about shooting that took his sight

BURLINGTON, Wash. — Mount Vernon Police Officer Mike McClaughry said he stunned by the outpouring of support he has received since being shot in December.

“I’m just again very thankful for everybody and their help, guidance and their patience. It’s learning everything over again, but I’ll get there. We’ll get back to being as normal as we can,” McClaughry said at a fundraiser in Burlington Saturday.

Adding, “you always, always, always got to have a smile on your face.”

McClaughry was shot in the head while responding to call on December 15. He returned home on Valentine’s Day after spending almost two months in the hospital.

The shooting left the 61-year-old blind, but he is keeping his spirits up and credits his family for his remarkable recovery.

“There’s a greater quality of life if you can make sure you can get through the adversities in a positive way,” McClaughry told Q13 News.