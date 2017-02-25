Hundreds come together for a town hall, despite elected officials unable to attend

SEATTLE – Despite both Senator Maria Cantwell and Senator Patty Murray unable to attend a town hall event on Saturday, hundreds still decided to show up and share their concerns with cardboard cutouts of the two women.

The event was planned by Indivisible Seattle, a local activist group, and hosted at Seattle Unity Church. Attendees said they had hoped to encourage the two senators and thank them for their service in person. Organizers recorded the public comments and plan to post them online for the senators to see.

The group asked for Senator Cantwell and Senator Murray to host a town hall during their next legislative break in April.

