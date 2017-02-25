Giraffe watch: April showing more signs of progress

HARUPURSVILLE, NY – The wait is still on for superstar giraffe mommy-to-be April, who is expected to go into labor and give birth to her fourth calf any day now.

She lives at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

Saturday morning, the staff at the park released this update on April:

Keepers have reported the continued shedding of the wax caps on April’s teats, increased belly movement, and a bit reluctant to go into the giraffe yard. Looks to be another warmer day so they will have the option of yard usage if they desire. We did welcome twin Black Belly Barbado Lambs this morning about 7:45 am EST. Well, April, you’re next!

They’ve also noted that April’s appetite is dropping off a bit, which is another sign of imminent labor.

Another update was posted a bit later, which explains a bit more about why Oliver, the calf’s father, isn’t in the same pen with April right now.