Elderly woman killed in Burien hit-and-run

BURIEN, Wash. — A community is mourning the loss of an elderly woman hit and killed by a car late Friday night in Burien.

Deputies say she was walking near Highline High School just before 9 p.m. when she was run over.

The driver drove away.

Authorities say the woman died shortly after the crash.

Officers are still looking for that vehicle, which they say was a silver or gray sedan with right front end damage from the crash.