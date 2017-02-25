× Driver ditches car after crash abandoning woman who died from her injuries

EVERETT, Wash. — Police arrested a 30-year-old man on hit-and-run and vehicular homicide charges after he abandoned his car Friday in Everett leaving behind a hurt man and a woman who later died from her injuries.

Friday, about 8 p.m., detectives were called to the 7700 block of Hardeson Road after officers found a damaged Nissan Altima in the roadway.

Inside the Nissan was a 38-year-old male in the front seat and an unresponsive female in the back seat. Both were transported to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett where the female died from injuries sustained in the collision.

The driver had fled the scene before police arrived.

Authorities say earlier, an officer attempted to stop the Nissan as it drove northbound on 5th Ave W without headlights, but it did not stop and drove off at a high rate of speed. The officer did not pursue.

Based on the investigation, authorities believe the car continued northbound on 5th Ave W onto Hardeson Rd at a high rate of speed, crossed the centerline on a wide corner, left the road and struck a rock wall before returning and coming to rest in the center of the roadway.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the body to determine cause and manner of death and will provide identity once family has been notified.

There is no medical update on the injured male passenger.