MUNICH, Germany — A 14-week-old polar bear cub at a German zoo took her first steps Friday and broke all of our hearts. The furry cutie made her first public appearance with her mother Giovanna at the Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich.

She was a little shy, at first, but warmed up to the cameras, even winking.

The polar bear cub hasn’t been named yet, but a name-giving ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, March 23.

Check out more photos below: