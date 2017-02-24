Tavaris Darnell: High-Violent Offender busted for bringing drugs to jail work crew job, attacking officer — wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

Attacking a jail officer is just one crime High-Violent Offender, Tavaris Darnell, is wanted for in the Tri-Cities.

He’s also breaking probation on a bold drug bust in Benton County, where he was given a break to serve time on a work crew instead of jail — but brought meth to the job.

He’s been convicted of several assaults, theft, and running from cops.

He’s 27 years old, 5’10” and weighs 205 pounds.

Department of Corrections officers say he has ties to the Spokane area.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information. .