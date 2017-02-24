‘Sith Lord Bandit:’ ‘May the Force Be With You’ to help ID Star Wars’ Emperor-looking bank robber

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

The first thing I thought of when I saw this bank robber’s photo — was ‘Darth Sidious’ — the evil Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars.

So — meet the ‘Sith Lord Bandit’ who Pierce County detectives are hoping you can help identify. “We have a suspect whose robbed a bank now, at least a couple times and we have some good photos, but it’s obvious there’s a lot of disguising going on. The clothes are way too big, there’s a black hoodie over the top, there’s glasses,” says Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer. “What we’re trying to do is get the person identified, because they’ve robbed multiple banks now, in multiple locations and somebody who shows demand notes and does these types of bank robberies to feed a habit, to feed gambling, are going to continue to do bank robberies and continue to do these types of crimes until they get caught.”

The robber never said a word, so detectives aren’t sure if it’s a man or a woman.

They think the suspect is 35 to 40 years old, 5’9” to 6’0”, with a medium to heavy build.

‘May the Force Be With You’ — and a guaranteed $1,000 reward — if you can tell detectives who the ‘Sith Lord Bandit” is.

Call the hotline anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers.