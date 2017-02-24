× Seattle City Light employee under investigation for voyeurism

SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating a case of suspected voyeurism at the Seattle City Light South Service Center, police said Friday afternoon.

A concealed camera was first discovered by a City Light employee on February 17, in a men’s restroom located in a restricted part of that facility. The employee removed the camera and notified his supervisor, who in turn notified his manager, not knowing that it was the manager who police believe secretly installed the camera.

Days later, on February 22, the reporting employee and supervisor grew suspicious of the manager’s inaction regarding the matter of the camera, so they proceeded to notify the manager’s chain of command.

With other City Light officials now aware of the information, Seattle police were immediately called in to investigate.

Officers responded to the facility to conduct preliminary interviews and took custody of the camera.

The case has been assigned to a Sexual Assault detective for follow up investigation. The camera has been submitted for forensic testing.

While the exact number of victims is unknown at this time, detectives do not believe that members of the general public were the subjects of the suspect’s voyeurism.

Per ordinary police protocol, the male suspect has been identified, but has not been booked into King County Jail until the assigned detective can review the facts of the case.

City Light officials have placed the suspect on administrative leave.

City Light staff are conducting checks of all City Light facility restrooms. No other cameras have been found.