Seahawks awarded two compensatory picks in third round of draft

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks were awarded two compensatory tricks in this year’s draft on Friday.

Both picks will come in the third round, Nos. 102 and 106 overall.

The Seahawks now hold seven picks overall: one in the first round, one in the second, three in the third, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Compensatory picks are awarded based on the players a team lost the previous offseason weighed against those they picked up. Seattle lost Russell Okung, Bruce Irvin, J.R. Sweezy and Brandon Mebane last year.