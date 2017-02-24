Seahawks awarded two compensatory picks in third round of draft

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) John Schneider, General Manager of the Seattle Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll celebrates after their 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks were awarded two compensatory tricks in this year’s draft on Friday.

Both picks will come in the third round, Nos. 102 and 106 overall.

The Seahawks now hold seven picks overall: one in the first round, one in the second, three in the third, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Compensatory picks are awarded based on the players a team lost the previous offseason weighed against those they picked up. Seattle lost Russell Okung, Bruce Irvin, J.R. Sweezy and Brandon Mebane last year.