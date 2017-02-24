Lost credit card crooks: Help ID couple caught on camera using person’s plastic accidentally left on bus

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives are hoping you can help identify a couple of suspects who must have thought they scored.

Deputies say they found a debit card that was accidentally left on a transit bus and then used it at a Walmart in Spanaway.

“Even if you find property on a bus in this particular case, somebody left their belongings behind and you see that there’s credit cards and money in there and you take them and you go use those credit cards, it’s not ‘Finders-Keepers,’ it’s ‘Finders go to Jail,’ because if you do this, you are still a thief,” says Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer.

If you can identify either of them, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS.