Kitsap County Mom Plans to Flee US for Mexico to Keep Family Together

Kitsap County, Wash. – A Kitsap County mom says she’ll move her family out of the country just to keep them all together. The mom and her three daughters are US citizens, but the father is an undocumented immigrant who came to this country from Mexico as a child. The family asked Q13 News to change their names to keep their identity hidden. Maria, her daughter Jeanine, Corin, and Baby Ella are missing one key part of their family.

“He loves break dancing and he loves his daughters,” said Maria.

Maria’s husband and the kids’ father is an undocumented immigrant. She says her husband is a hard worker and a family man who has no criminal background. He did not want to go on camera fearing he’ll be targeted, not just by locals, but all the way up to the presidency.

“I was a Republican so I voted for Marco Rubio I wanted him to win, but now since Donald Trump is in office I’ve gone so far from being a Republican because he wants to rip my family apart,” said Maria.

Maria fears ICE agents will knock on their door and drag out her husband. Fears her six-year-old daughter Jeanine feels too.

“I just don’t want our daddy to leave,” said six-year-old Jeanine.

Instead, she’d like to do her favorite daddy-daughter activity.

“Barbies!” exclaimed Jeanine.

As Maria works to keep her daughters’ lives free of worry, she says she and her husband started planning to move from the US to Mexico.

“He has lots of family members down there he has lots of family and it would just be easier to go down there and not live in fear he’d be ripped away,” said Maria.

They need money, passports, and time to pack. Maria says they’ll leave when Jeanine is done with the school year.

“My daughters could grow up with their father, because I never grew up with mine. It would just mean everything,” said Maria.

“Maria” says they fear going the legal route for her husband to get a DACA work permit or citizenship. She says they government will have their address and it could make it easier for ICE agents to deport him.