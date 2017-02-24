Kent girl recreates iconic photos of notable black women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Discussing the struggles of the civil rights movement can be a difficult issue with young children. That’s why a Kent mother decided to teach her daughter about her history through photography.

Throughout the month of February, 5-year-old Lola Jones and her mother recreated iconic photos of black civil rights leaders from Rosa Parks to Harriet Tubman and even current day leaders like author Toni Morrison.

Lola's mother, Cristi Jones, says her daughter loves to dress up so this was a great way to explore history and have fun together at the same time.

“We wanted to figure out a way to make it fun and engaging for her to learn about strong historical women and have some positive role models along the way,” says Jones.

Jones says she and Lola picked a different woman for every single day, so by the end of the month, they will have 28 photos of 28 inspirational leaders.

See more photos below:

Lola has been sharing all the photos with her classmates and her mom says the response from students and teachers has been amazing.

“Her teacher also shares information about them as well, so they are learning about who these women were through the pictures,” says Jones adding, “it’s pretty neat.”

In case you were wondering, Lola says her favorite picture so far was Rosa Parks.