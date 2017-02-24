× Jessie Rubio-Montejano missing: Cell phone video shows Wenatchee mother before she disappears; family pleas for help finding her

MISSING IN WENATCHEE —

It’s the last cell phone video taken of a missing Wenatchee mother.

Detectives have followed up on several tips since Jessie Rubio-Montejano was last seen June 23rd around 6:30pm in the area of S. Wenatchee Ave. and Ferry St.

A witness reported seeing her get into a dark-colored car, possibly a late 80`s Buick with an Hispanic male.

Her hair had recently been shaved short like it is in the video.

She also goes by Jessie Grace Moore.

Her mom has never stopped searching for her and desperately hopes someone will come forward to help find her daughter. “It’s just all-consuming,” said Jessie’s mom, Sherrie Woodle. “It consumes your whole, entire life. There’s nothing I do. I don’t go to the movies. I don’t hangout with my friends. I don’t go to book club. I do nothing but look for her. I don’t care what happened. I don’t care about justice at this point. I just need her home and her boys need her home. Just tell us where she’s at. Leave a note. Her boys deserve answers and we deserve answers and we can’t keep going like this.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you think you have any information at all that could possibly help detectives find Jessie Rubio-Montejano, please contact Wenatchee Police.

You can also anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information anonymously. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for anyone who can help detectives find Jessie.