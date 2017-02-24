Jason Parmley: Hunt is on for kidnapping, robbery suspect accused of terrorizing family member

WANTED IN BELLEVUE —

43-year-old Jason Parmley is wanted for Kidnapping and Robbery.

Bellevue Police say he attacked a family member, tied him with zip-ties, choked him with a rope, held a knife to his neck and slammed him into the concrete before stealing his wallet and phone. “The victim was extremely scared. He said that he had been assaulted and essentially kidnapped. He was held against his will for a number of hours by Mr. Parmley and assaulted, until he was able to get away and call police,” said Officer Seth Tyler with Bellevue Police.

Parmley is currently sought on a Felony Warrant with Nationwide Extradition with $400,000 bail.

Police say he has a history of gun possession and martial arts training.

He is known to frequent Central Oregon, Lynnwood hotels and the area near Calvary Baptist Church in Tacoma.

He is 5’6″, 210 lbs with brown hair and eyes.

The vehicle he could be driving is a dark 2006 Toyota Sequoia with Oregon plate 852-GGW.

If you can tell officers where to find him, use the P3 Tips App on your phone or call the Crime Stoppers hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also send the tip through http://www.P3Tips.com. It’s anonymous and there is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.