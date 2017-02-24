‘Hoops 4 Heroes:” Soldiers vs first responders charity game tipping-off next weekend to help military

It’s soldiers vs. first responders in the ‘Hoops for Heroes’ charity game that’s all to raise money for the Association of the U.S. Army. "All of the proceeds go to support our troops,” says Getchell. “Our main function that the DuPont-Steilacoom sub-chapter does, is we do a ‘Single Soldier Basket.’ When single soldiers return from deployment they don't have the wife to greet them and the homemade meal and the kids and the Facebook posts, so we make sure that each one is appreciated. Our mission is that no one ever comes through the backdoor of this country again.”
So come be in the stands and part of a great event and fundraiser.
- Saturday, March 4th
- 12pm
- Pierce College
9401 Farwest Dr. SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
