‘Hoops 4 Heroes:” Soldiers vs first responders charity game tipping-off next weekend to help military

It’s soldiers vs. first responders in the ‘Hoops for Heroes’ charity game that’s all to raise money for the Association of the U.S. Army. "All of the proceeds go to support our troops,” says Getchell. “Our main function that the DuPont-Steilacoom sub-chapter does, is we do a ‘Single Soldier Basket.’ When single soldiers return from deployment they don't have the wife to greet them and the homemade meal and the kids and the Facebook posts, so we make sure that each one is appreciated. Our mission is that no one ever comes through the backdoor of this country again.”

So come be in the stands and part of a great event and fundraiser.

Saturday, March 4 th

12pm

Pierce College

9401 Farwest Dr. SW

Lakewood, WA 98498

CLICK HERE for more information