× Edmonds woman charged after allegedly stabbing man with plan of eating his heart

LYNWOOD – A 24-year-old woman was charged with attempted murder after police said she stabbed her Craigslist date and planned to eat his heart in a Lynwood motel last month.

Amy Brown was charged with first-degree attempted murder and her bail was set at $1 million. She told the police that she planned to kill the victim as part of her plan to become a serial killer.

The 29-year-old victim was sent to the hospital with a punctured lung at the time.

According to court documents obtained by Q13 News:

The man said he and the suspect met on Craigslist, through a post he made seeking dating, not sex. He said that the date ended up at the Rodeo Inn on Highway 99 in Lynnwood.

The man told police the woman asked him several times if he was a serial killer. He told her no, and she climbed on top of him and said “well I am a serial killer” and pulled out a pocket knife.

The woman then stabbed him in the chest, police said, and he had a difficult time fighting her off because of her weight. He eventually broke free, got out of the room and called police from the hotel office.

He said there had been no argument or altercation before she attacked him.

Police found the suspect in the parking lot, and the man identified her before leaving for the hospital.

According to police, the suspect said “I’m a loon” when they asked what happened, and said she wanted to become a serial killer and planned to stab the victim to death.

She said she planned to eat the victim’s heart after she killed him, and said she had already written a note to leave on his body explaining that she planned to kill again.