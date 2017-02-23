× Will you wake up to bit of snow on the ground? If you do, it won’t last long

SEATTLE — Some higher elevations may see some snow on the ground overnight, but it should melt by mid-morning.

“The overall pattern is dry but cold. It is cold enough that we will see some spotty or isolated showers. These showers can produce snow, rain or hail,” Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says.

There is not a lot of moisture with these cells and the daytime highs will be in the 40s so don’t expect much more than “snow on the grass” type of snow, he says.

The mountain passes get 3-6 inches of snow Friday.

Saturday will be dry for all, with some chilly winter sunshine.

Sunday looks like Thursday did, with “sun and hail” and some spotty morning snow showers.

“After that, we will be quiet and a little warmer next week,” Kelley says.