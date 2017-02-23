US Coast Guard help out at Seattle Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Seattle Children's Hospital is looking a bit spruced up this morning - thanks to work by the U.S. Coast Guard!

A coast guard crew stationed with the Maritime Safety and Security Team took some time to work on the grounds at the hospital yesterday.

One guardsman we spoke with says he wanted to take action instead of just talking about making things better!

“There's so much negative in the world, whenever you can put a positive in I think it always outweighs the negative. Trying to make a difference wherever we can,” said Willie Knight.

It was a little chilly yesterday, but you can see they had some sunshine to work with as they did some landscaping there!