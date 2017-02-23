× Truck collides with school bus, sending 3 to hospital in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. – Students are now recovering after their bus is hit head-on by a pick-up truck, KPTM reported.

Investigators say the truck crossed the center line of a rural road.

It happened right in front of Sidney Junior-Senior High School this morning.

This happened 50 miles east of Omaha.

It was not the way several students at Sidney Junior-Senior High School planned to start their day. Their school bus was nearly hit head on by a pick-up truck after the truck crossed the center line. Investigators say 18-year old Drew Graham hit the bus with seven students on board.

“Our first concern is the students always will be so its their safety so that’s the most important thing here for us at Sidney,” the school’s principal said.

Gram and two students on the bus were rushed to the hospital. Luckily, officials say no one was seriously hurt.

Investigators say Graham was not wearing a seat belt.

Sidney’s principal said, “We all should be cautious when we’re out driving anywhere.”

As you can imagine, this crash left many students shaken up.

Counselors spent the day at the school, lending an ear to those who needed it.

“It is a tight-knit community and we want to support each other as much as possible.”

For now, the principal says he’s glad no one was seriously hurt.

Investigators say speed was not a factor in the crash, and they are still trying to figure out why the pick-up truck hit hte bus.