Scattered snow showers blanket higher hills

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- Nothing like freezing cold temperatures and scattered snow showers to remind us that winter is not over yet!

The snow was falling at higher elevations across western Washington, including Sequim, Port Angeles, Tacoma, Bonney Lake, Puyallup, Federal Way and the Cascade foothills.

Yesterday Q13 meteorologist M.J. McDermott said to expect some isolated snow showers at higher elevations Thursday morning -- and that's exactly what we got.

One Q13 News This Morning viewer reported 4 inches of snow at her home that sits at about 1,000 feet in elevation in Sequim.

Q13 forecaster Erin Mayovsky says some spots like Forks, Hoquiam and Aberdeen started the day with temperatures in the upper 20s.

Port Angeles schools are on a two hour delay because of snow. There's not a ton of moisture out there and temperatures will slowing climb into the mid 40's which will be too warm for the snow to stick around.

Snowing on The plateau… Watch your speed and distance to other cars!! pic.twitter.com/uVyUKFWjKD — BonneyLakePolice PIO (@BLPoliceDept) February 23, 2017

By Friday, still cold and that means another chance for a little more snow. This next round will be brief and pretty localized so don't expect snow to stick around much past the morning hours. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows drop to near freezing or just above.

Friday evening look for mostly cloudy skies as a ridge builds in setting the stage for drier conditions. Offshore winds will help maintain those cool temps.

Partly cloudy & dry on Saturday with highs near 45 with light winds out of the east. By Saturday night, clouds increase with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Overnight temps fall into the low to mid 30s.

Snow levels start to rise Tuesday as an upper-level ridge moves through our region bringing drier and warmer conditions next week. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 40s with lows in the mid to upper 30s.