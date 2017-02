BELLINGHAM — A private reward of $1000 is being offered for information that leads to the return of missing Bellingham man Liberato “Bob” Trotta.

Trotta, 87, was last seen about 10 p.m. Wednesday in Bellingham, police said.

Private reward of $1000 is being offered for information that leads to locating missing Bellingham man, Liberato (Bob) TROTTA. — Bellingham Police (@BellinghamPD) February 23, 2017

Here is a more current photo of 87 year old, Mr. Trotta, who has been missing from Bellingham since about 10 pm last night. pic.twitter.com/PS3g54oIqT — Bellingham Police (@BellinghamPD) February 21, 2017

Anyone who knows the location of Mr. Trotta is encouraged to call the Bellingham Police Department at 360-778-8800.