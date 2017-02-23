Police: Nerve agent found on face of slain half-brother of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Police in Malaysia say the half-brother of North Korea’s leader who was killed in a Kuala Lumpur airport more than a week ago had a nerve agent on his eye and his face.

A statement Friday from the inspector general of police said that a preliminary analysis from the Chemistry Department of Malaysia identified the agent at “VX NERVE AGENT.”

Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, died Feb. 13 shortly after two women put a substance on his face while he was checking in for a flight.

Malaysia’s national police chief Khalid Abu Bakar says help has been sought from Interpol to issue an alert for four North Korean suspects who left Malaysia on the same day Kim Jong Nam was killed.

It is not known what Interpol can do, as the four are believed to be back in Pyongyang and North Korea is not a member of Interpol.

Meanwhile, North Korea says Malaysia’s investigation into the death of Kim Jong Nam is full of “holes and contradictions” amid speculation that North Korean agents masterminded the assassination.

Malaysia police have not directly pinpointed North Korea as being behind the death of Kim Jong Nam, but they are searching for several North Korean suspects.

The North has not acknowledged that the dead man is Kim Jong Nam. Thursday’s statement described the man only as a North Korean citizen bearing a diplomatic passport.