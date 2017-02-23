× Nearly 100 pounds of meth worth $2M seized in Portland area

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Deputies seized nearly 100 pounds of methamphetamine worth over $2 million and arrested three people at residences in Portland and Gresham.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/vpzt3Y ) the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said that investigators served search warrants Wednesday evening at the two homes, also seizing nearly 2 pounds of heroin, pills, a handgun and nearly $30,000 in cash.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Chad Gaidos says the amount of drugs recovered likely puts the bust in the top 10 drug seizures statewide by a police agency.

Detective Josh Zwick says the meth was imported from Mexico.

Alfredo Narcisco Pineda of Portland; Alejandro Lopez Gonzales of Gresham; and Celso Marroquin Benitez of Portland were booked into jail and face drug and gun charges.