× Mom carrying baby without brain to term – to donate the organs

When Keri Young found out her unborn child didn’t have a brain, she made an unthinkably selfless decision. She decided to carry Eva to term to donate the organs to other babies in need.

Young’s wrenching story broke hearts when her husband Royce Young, a writer for ESPN, posted an emotional letter praising her brave decision.

“It would just be irresponsible to take the gifts that Eva has and not share them with others,” Royce Young told CNN about his wife’s decision.

The discovery

The Youngs found out Eva didn’t have a brain at the 19-week ultrasound.

“Somehow through full body ugly crying, Keri looked up and asked, ‘If I carry her full term, can we donate her organs?'” Royce Young wrote in his post.

“This whole process has been rough, but I say that as someone watching from the bleachers like the rest of you. Keri has been in the trenches the entire time, feeling every little kick, every hiccup and every roll. She’s reminded every moment of every day that she’s carrying a baby that will die.”

The decision to donate baby Eva’s organs wasn’t the only reason.

The couple also “came to the realization Eva is alive and our daughter deserves to meet her mama and daddy,” her husband wrote.

On her own Facebook page, Keri Young added, “Eva will have life even though it will be short. She’ll donate anything she can and do more in her time on earth than I ever will.”

The baby is due May 7.

“Choice doesn’t just mean terminating,” Royce told CNN. “Choice can mean life.”

Here is the full text of his post: