Man wanted for kidnapping, shooting captured in Kent

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested man wanted in connection with a shooting and kidnapping south of Seattle in Federal Way.

Police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said police received an anonymous tip and arrested 23-year-old Ivan Alfonso Sosa Aquinaga Wednesday night near a horse barn in Kent.

Federal Way police say Sosa Aquinaga had a handgun with him that police believe he used to shoot a 50-year-old man on Sunday. Police say the man is the father of Sosa’s girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.

The man is expected to survive.

Police say the girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend was the intended target.

Police also believe Sosa Aquinaga kidnapped his girlfriend and forced her to give him her ex-boyfriend’s address and then drove her across the Cascades and released her in Yakima County.