Inslee calls Trump immigration plan ‘mean spirited,’ signs own executive order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he has signed an executive order to ensure that state workers don't help carry out President Donald Trump's "mean spirited" immigration policies.

Trump has said he wants to expand the number of deportations of people in the country illegally.

Inslee said Thursday his order reaffirms the state's commitment to tolerance and ensures that state workers roles are to provide services for residents and not to enforce immigration statutes.

“Washington has always been and will always remain a place that welcomes and embraces people of all faiths, all nationalities and all orientations,” Inslee said during a news conference. “This executive order makes clear that Washington will not be a willing participant in promoting or carrying out mean-spirited policies that break up families and compromise our national security and community safety.”

Inslee has been a vocal opponent of Trump and supported the lawsuit filed by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson that led to a judge temporarily halting the president's travel ban aimed at immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations.