IKEA’s new Renton store opens with state’s largest rooftop solar array

RENTON, Wash. — IKEA opened its new store in Renton on Wednesday in the parking lot of the original store.

The 399,000 square foot store is located on 29 acres of land near SR 167, about 11 miles southeast of downtown Seattle.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The old store closed for good on Monday. Crews spent the day Tuesday preparing to open the new store.

The Swedish home furnishings store has the largest rooftop solar array in the state.

"The new Renton store employs approximately 425 coworkers (including nearly 50 new hires) and features 10,000 exclusively-designed items, a 600-seat IKEA Restaurant, 43 inspirational room settings, three model home interiors, a supervised children’s play area and will have approximately 1,600 parking spaces with five electric vehicle charging stations. Also, reflecting the company’s renewable energy presence at 90% of its U.S. locations, IKEA installed Washington’s largest rooftop solar array atop IKEA Renton, and the store – in addition to selling only LED lighting – is using only LED fixtures inside and outside the building."

Video provided by A&R Solar