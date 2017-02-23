Governor’s ringing phone interrupts his news conference

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A ringing phone call interrupted Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s news conference – and the phone was his own.

Inslee on Thursday was taking reporters’ questions after he signed an executive order that seeks to ensure state resources are not used to enforce federal immigration policies.

As he was speaking, a musical ringtone interrupted him.

Inslee reached into his jacket pocket, answered the phone, then joked: "It's Vladimir Putin, I'll get back to you Vladimir."

The governor then put the phone back into his pocket.