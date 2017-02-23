× Feds may crack down on states that legalized recreational marijuana

WASHINGTON, D.C. — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is suggesting the Trump administration may crack down on states that have legalized recreational marijuana.

Spicer says during a press briefing Thursday that the issue rests with the Justice Department. But he says, “I do believe that you’ll see greater enforcement of it.”

He adds that it’s “something that the Department of Justice I think will be further looking into.”

President Donald Trump said as a candidate that he supports medical marijuana. But Spicer says there’s a big difference between that and the recreational use of the drug.

The Justice Department has several options available, including filing lawsuits on the grounds that state laws regulating pot are unconstitutional because they are preempted by federal law.