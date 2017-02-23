× Deputies looking for 16-year-old Woodinville girl missing since Monday

WOODINVILLE, Wash. – The King County sheriff’s office is asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.

Jessica Dark was last seen at the 7-11 at 13923 NE 175h St.

The vehicle she was driving was left in the Seattle Times North Creek facility parking lot in Bothell.

Sgt. Cindi West said initial indications are that Dark left voluntarily, but deputies would still like to locate her as soon as possible.

Dark – who also goes by the surname Schwartz – was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and black mid-calf high-top shoes. She’s 5-foot-2 and 125 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

She has a pierced left nostril and tattoos on her chest and left inner forearm.

If you see Dark or have any idea where she is, call Jan Gregory at (206) 263-2068.