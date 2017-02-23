× Comin’ home, Russell? Left tackle Okung back on the market

SEATTLE — The Denver Broncos have declined to pick up the option on former Seahawks tackle Russell Okung’s contract, meaning the former first-rounder is back on the market, FOX Sports and the NFL Network reported Thursday.

The Broncos took the action one year after Okung negotiated his own deal in free agency rather than going with an agent.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Okung’s initial deal was essentially a one-year, $5 million pact with an option for a four-year, $48 million agreement. But the Broncos declined to pick up the option Thursday. Rapoport said, however, the 29-year-old Okung also earned $3 million in incentives in the first year of the deal, so he made a total of $8 million for one year.

Okung was selected 6th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was selected as a starter in the 2012-13 Pro Bowl.

Following the end of his six-year contract with the Seahawks, Okung became a free agent. On March 17, 2016, Okung signed with the Denver Broncos, where he started all 16 games at left tackle for the Broncos in 2016.