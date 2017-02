PACIFIC, Wash. — Deputies helped a mother who went into labor Thursday morning near Pacific.

Washington State Patrol troopers said around 6:30 a.m. that King County deputies were assisting with a birth along northbound SR 167.

OH BABY! NB SR167 Pacific. Troopers and K C Deputies assisting the birth of a newborn that couldn't wait until the hospital. #bepatient CP pic.twitter.com/CYlk4FM4g9 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 23, 2017

Just a few minutes later, troopers said Valley Regional Fire arrived to take mom and baby to the hospital where she was still in labor a few hours later.

GO BABY!! Valley Regional Fire was able to scoop up mom and rush to the hospital! Traffic should be clearing. Happy Birthday Tho!! CP — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 23, 2017

No word yet on whether it was a boy or a girl.