Aberdeen jail guard accused of tipping off drug traffickers

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A guard at the Aberdeen city jail has been arrested on allegations that he tipped off drug traffickers about police activities.

Charles Andrew Stocker was due to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Tacoma following his arrest Thursday. Prosecutors have charged him with three criminal counts, including aiding and abetting drug trafficking.

An attorney who has been representing the 49-year-old did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Prosecutors say Stocker warned a drug dealer about someone who was working as a police informant, alerted two other dealers that police were listening in on calls at the jail, and agreed to hold money for one of the investigation’s targets.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle says Stocker has been on leave since federal agents searched his home last summer.