Yelm Highway closed as deputies investigate deadly 2-car crash

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Deputies closed the Yelm Highway Wednesday morning after a deadly crash involving two cars.

Few details were immediately known, but firefighters were called around 7:30 a.m. to the Yelm Highway near Canterwood Dr SE.

LFD3 working serious crash at Yelm Hwy & Canterwood. Yelm Hwy closed. Please plan ahead and use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/3Mk2lgZpcy — Lacey Fire (@LaceyFireDist3) February 22, 2017

Officials with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said the highway would remain closed while deputies investigated the fatal crash.

Deputies said they were not able to give any further details at this time.

Yelm Hwy will be closed at Canterwood Dr SE as TCSO investigates a fatality collision. Please take an alternate route. — Thurston Co. Sheriff (@ThurstonSheriff) February 22, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated.