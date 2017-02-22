Yelm Highway closed as deputies investigate deadly 2-car crash

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Deputies closed the Yelm Highway Wednesday morning after a deadly crash involving two cars.
Few details were immediately known, but firefighters were called around 7:30 a.m. to the Yelm Highway near Canterwood Dr SE.
Officials with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said the highway would remain closed while deputies investigated the fatal crash.
Deputies said they were not able to give any further details at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
46.988976 -122.789923