‘Sun and hail’ time of year arrives early

SEATTLE -- We have entered the “sun and hail” forecast that is more typical of March and April, Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said.

"Sunshine for most of us but Isolated thunderstorms drift through from time to time," he said. "The convergence zone will be very active so most of the stormy weather will be under that zone. For the most part it stays around Everett but it does fluctuate north and south of there each day."

Thursday starts out dry but ends up with passing squalls, he said.

Friday starts out wet with cold enough temperatures for snow or hail or some sort of icy combo.

Some of these cells can bring a quick burst of snow or hail during the commute Friday morning. Friday afternoon will see more of the “sun and hail."

Saturday looks dry, enjoy. Sunday will be back the “Sun and hail”.

The passes get snow the whole time. Lows near freezing through the weekend.

"Right now, it looks like March comes in 'like a lamb' -- and that is a good thing," Kelley said.