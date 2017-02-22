× Orting Heroin Overdose Sparks Community to Demand City Get Addiction Services, Shut Down Known Drug House

Orting, Wash. – A tiny Pierce County community says it has a big city problem. Wednesday night, Orting city residents packed its city council meeting demanding action against a growing heroin epidemic.

“Rest in peace, Cody Breslin,” said family friend Brent Ferguson.

21-year-old Cody Breslin overdosed on heroin on Sunday.

“I drove through town today and spotted three or four people who had someone die of a heroin overdose in their family or are affected by heroin in Orting,” said concerned community member Chris Hopfauf.

In the sleepy city of Orting, there’s a well-known dark spot. It’s a place many call “The Farm.” Many say it’s a well-known hub of drug use and criminal activity for the past 30 years. Our cameras couldn’t capture the area because it’s on a private road. But Orting Police know it well. Just last week, officers posted they went to the Schoenbachler Farm off Meadow Lane on a warrant for stolen property and found a man with a warrant and other violations. It’s also the same place where Cody Breslin overdosed.

“My son just died a few days ago from an overdose there,” said Jim Breslin.

Jim John Breslin and about 60 others packed inside this Orting City Council Meeting demanding the city do something about the farm.

“We would appreciate your guy’s helping making this come to an end,” said Breslin.

“If you guys could comprise a list or something of what we can do to help,” said a concerned community member.

“What do we do? How do we deal with this? How do we shut this down?” asked Ferguson.

City resident Chris Hopfauf says the city just doesn’t have the services to fight this heroin epidemic. He says Orting doesn’t have facilities for addiction services like other towns have.

“Having a place where someone can walk in without having to travel to get information I think that’s important now,” said Hopfauf.

Hopfauf argues even though the city many not have the funds or some may believe it’s for the state or federal government to address, he says he’s already looked into getting grants and business owners to step up and provide funding for addiction services in Orting.

“You’ve got a place a door to open to retrieve information if we need it. If that’s all we got here then we’re doing something. It may save a life,” said Hopfauf.

Hopfauf says in the coming days he will host a drug awareness community meeting. He’ll gather those ideas and will give them to the city council to hopefully address the heroin epidemic in the city.