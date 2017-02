× Magnitude 4.2 quake strikes on Kitsap Peninsula west of Belfair

SEATTLE — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck just after 9 p.m. about 11 miles west-northwest of Belfair Wednesday night, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

People on the Kitsap Peninsula and near Olympia reported feeling it.

No damage was reported.

The depth of the quake was 2.8 miles, the USGS said.

There is no threat of a tsunami, the USGS said.