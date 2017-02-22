Lawyers for detained ‘Dreamer’ immigrant decline bond hearing for possible release

SEATTLE — Lawyers for an ICE-detained immigrant who is a member of the federal DACA program that allows him to be in the U.S. said Wednesday they will decline an immigration court hearing this week for his possible release.

The lawyers for 23-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina said they have declined the hearing because they argue that argue that Ramirez’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program status means his case belongs in federal court, not immigration court.

The next hearing is set for federal court on March 8, when the judge will hear arguments on whether the case belongs in that court.

Ramirez, who is being held in a federal detention facility in Tacoma, has challenged his detention after he was picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Feb. 10 in a raid of his father’s home where Ramirez was sleeping.