Knife found along SR 522 in search for evidence in murder of elderly woman

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Detectives found a knife while searching for evidence along SR 522 in the murder of 78-year-old woman and the assault of her 62-year-old daughter.

Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies are not yet saying if it is the same one used in Sunday’s murder and assault. Officials did say that the knife matches the description of the murder weapon.

A WSDOT traffic camera captured the search for evidence Wednesday afternoon near Echo Lake.

The women were stabbed with a carpet knife on Sunday at a home in the 12000 block of 212th Street SE near Echo Lake. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says the daughter was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested a 31 year-old Everett man at about 4 p.m. Sunday. He was booked into jail for investigation of first-degree murder.

A 46-year-old man was taken into custody and booked on outstanding warrants. He is the uncle of the younger man.

Officials say the older man was doing construction work on the women’s bathroom and had brought his nephew along.

The uncle told officials that they fled after the attack and the nephew threw the knife out the window.