It’s National Margarita Day! Here’s how you can celebrate

Raise your glass, it’s National Margarita Day!

So, how do you celebrate? Grab a margarita and post a picture to social media using #NationalMargaritaDay.

Whether it’s frozen or on the rocks, who can resist a delicious margarita in the middle of the week?

The only deal we could find locally, was at Bahama Breeze. The chain is kicking off its 6-week Viva la ‘Rita celebration by offering the classic margarita for only $2.22 (because National Margarita Day falls on Feb. 22).

If you hear of any other deals, let us know!

Or make your own with one of the delicious recipes from our Pinterest board!

Cheers!